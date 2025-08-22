Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks

Tel Aviv, Israel — Israeli actress Gal Gadot revealed she received death threats after her co-star Rachel Zegler expressed support for Palestine during a film promotion. Zegler posted on X, formerly Twitter, thanking fans for their support and stating, ‘free Palestine,’ which sparked immediate backlash.

Gadot, who starred as the Evil Queen in Disney‘s live-action remake of Snow White, spoke about the pressure on celebrities to take a stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. ‘After October 7, there was a lot of pressure in Hollywood to speak out against Israel,’ she said during an interview on the Israeli TV show The A Talks.

The film, which reportedly had a budget between $240 million and $270 million, grossed approximately $205 million worldwide, falling short of expectations and receiving generally negative reviews. Gadot cited the ‘pressure affecting’ the film’s performance, expressing disappointment in its box office results.

Producer Marc Platt flew to New York to discuss Zegler’s comments, which his son Jonah later called ‘immature.’ Gadot insisted that her experience filming the movie was enjoyable, stating, ‘I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler.’ However, she felt the public reaction to Zegler’s post led to unforeseen consequences.

Following Zegler’s statement, Disney increased Gadot’s security amid the rising threats. The actress reflected on her role in the Israel Defense Forces, where she served as a combat fitness instructor, drawing on her experiences while navigating the current tensions surrounding the film.

In a social media post, Gadot acknowledged that her comments stemmed from being viewed as an Israeli rather than an actress, highlighting the complex interplay of identity in the current cultural landscape. She noted, ‘There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails.’