Entertainment
Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
Los Angeles, CA – Moviegoers eager to grab the Galactus popcorn bucket, linked to the new film “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” will need to prepare their wallets. Officially priced at $79.99, this oversized bucket is stirring much debate among fans.
Standing at 17.5 inches tall, the gigantic popcorn bucket is double the size of standard offerings. While it promises twice the popcorn, many question whether that justifies its hefty price tag. Typical popcorn buckets range from $35 to $50, making Galactus’ cost seem excessive.
The bucket features light-up LED eyes, which adds to its allure, but some say the price is too steep for what it offers. Comments across social media reflect skepticism, with many fans expressing doubt about paying almost $80 for a popcorn container.
Despite the controversy, pre-sale listings on eBay have already begun, with some units noted as sold. This points to a strong demand, as collectors and fans of the franchise appear ready to buy, regardless of the cost.
The discussion around the bucket continues, leaving many curious about future collectible items from the film. Regardless of opinions, the Galactus popcorn bucket is set to make a splash at theaters.
