Sports
Galatasaray Faces Kayserispor in Crucial Match This Sunday
KAYSERİ, Türkiye – Galatasaray is set to take on Kayserispor on August 24, 2025, in a key match in the Trendyol Süper Lig. The game will kick off at 9:30 PM local time at RHG Enertürk Enerji Stadium.
Under the guidance of head coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray aims to continue their winning streak after securing victories in their first two matches of the season. They currently sit atop the league standings and seek to extend their lead against Kayserispor, who is looking to secure their first win after drawing their last match.
Meanwhile, Kayserispor, coached by Recep Uçar, drew 1-1 against RAMS Başakşehir in their second game. They are eager to capitalize on home advantage to earn their first three points of the season after having their opening match postponed.
Galatasaray comes into this match with confidence, having not conceded a goal in their past seven official matches, including a perfect start to the current league season, boasting a record of 3-0 victories. Goalkeeper Günay Güvenç has been pivotal, hoping to maintain this clean sheet streak.
An exciting aspect of the match will be the absence of Barış Alper Yılmaz and Mario Lemina from Galatasaray’s squad due to a potential transfer and slight injury, respectively. Their absence leaves room for other players to step up, with Victor Osimhen expected to play a crucial role after rejoining the starting lineup.
Fans can tune in to watch the match live on beIN Sports 1, and for those interested in enhanced viewing, the game will also be available in 4K.
Historically, the two teams have met 58 times in the Süper Lig, with Galatasaray winning 36 times compared to Kayserispor’s 5 victories, and 17 matches ending in a draw. With high expectations from both sides, fans are excited for yet another chapter in this competitive fixture.
