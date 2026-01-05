Galatasaray and Trabzonspor Clash in Super Cup Semi-Final

GAZIANTEP, Turkey — Galatasaray will face Trabzonspor in the semi-finals of the newly revamped Turkish Super Cup on Monday, January 5, 2026, at Gaziantep Stadium. This four-team tournament format promises to bring excitement as both teams compete for a place in the final.

Galatasaray, who swept both the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles in the 2024-25 season, is determined to reclaim the Super Cup after suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat to Besiktas in last year’s final. Coach Okan Buruk aims to steer his team to victory after a series of impressive performances, including three recent wins that have boosted their morale.

The reigning champions secured a narrow victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup and claimed emphatic league wins against Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa, maintaining a three-point lead at the top of the league table as they entered a two-week winter break.

However, Trabzonspor is also eager to make their mark. Currently third in the league standings, they have not won in their last three matches, which included a draw and two losses. Coach Fatih Tekke emphasized the need for his players to approach every match with the goal of victory and noted that their legacy in recent Super Cups can offer motivation.

Both teams are facing several absences due to injuries and international duties. Galatasaray will miss key players like right-back Wilfried Singo and goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, while Trabzonspor is without several key figures due to similar reasons.

The match poses a crucial opportunity for both clubs. Galatasaray looks to build on their rich history against Trabzonspor, where they have not lost in their last eight official outings. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor hopes to reverse their fortunes and regain their winning form.

With kickoff set for 20:30 local time, this clash promises to be an intense battle as both teams aim for the coveted final and ultimate silverware.