LA Galaxy Dominates Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup Opener

LOS ANGELES, CA – The LA Galaxy began their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a strong 5-2 victory over Club Tijuana on July 31 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Approximately 15,183 fans attended the match, which showcased the Galaxy’s attacking prowess.

Forward Joseph Paintsil shone brightly, scoring two goals and providing an assist, which earned him the title of Man of the Match. Matheus Nascimento also played a pivotal role, contributing a goal and an assist. The Galaxy’s recent form indicates a resurgence, having previously recorded a convincing 5-2 win in their opener.

The match started with Nascimento scoring a penalty in the 17th minute, following a handball by Club Tijuana. The Galaxy maintained their momentum, with Gabriel Pec finding the net shortly before halftime, placing LA ahead 2-1.

In the second half, Club Tijuana’s Gilberto Mora equalized with a goal in the 59th minute. However, the Galaxy quickly responded, with Paintsil scoring in the 65th minute, followed by a goal from Marco Reus in the 82nd minute. Paintsil capped off the scoring with his second goal in injury time.

LA Galaxy’s coach expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, especially considering they have navigated numerous injuries this season. There are expectations surrounding midfielder Riqui Puig, who is close to returning from an ACL injury.

Cruz Azul, who will be LA Galaxy’s next opponent, enters this match with their own challenges after suffering a heavy 7-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders. Both teams will be looking to improve their standings in the tournament when they clash on August 3.