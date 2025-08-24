LA Galaxy Faces Colorado Rapids in Exciting Midseason Matchup

CARSON, California – The LA Galaxy will host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, August 23 at 8:30 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park. This match comes after a busy transfer window, marking both teams’ first game since making roster changes.

The last face-off between the two teams was two months ago, when the Rapids suffered a significant defeat in the 2024 MLS Western Conference Playoffs, losing 9-1 in a best-of-three series. However, Colorado has been active this month, adding four new players to strengthen their roster.

For the Galaxy, the absence of Brazilian talent Matheus Nascimento due to a groin injury raises concerns about their offensive depth. Star players Marco Reus and Gabriel Pec will be relied upon to fill the gap alongside others like Joseph Paintsil. The Galaxy is looking to maintain their strong home performance this season, winning all three of their previous home games in 2025.

Colorado’s head coach has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform well, highlighting the experience of players like Rafael Navarra and Cole Bassett. Cruz will be looking to exploit the Galaxy’s weaknesses after their recent transfer moves.

The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, and Apple TV+. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pre-game festivities, including DJ performances and giveaways. Security protocols, including a clear bag policy, will be in effect for the safety and convenience of all attendees.