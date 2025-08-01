Sports
LA Galaxy Hosts Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup Matchup
CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy begin their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign by hosting Club Tijuana on Thursday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park.
In five all-time Leagues Cup matches since the format’s debut in 2023, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-3-1, scoring 6 goals and conceding 9. However, they have struggled at home, with a record of 0-2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park, where their last match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Club Deportivo Guadalajara, followed by a 5-4 win in a penalty shootout on August 4, 2024.
The Galaxy and Tijuana are tied 1-1 in previous meetings. LA secured a 1-0 victory in their 2014 Concacaf Champions League match at home, while they later lost 4-2 in the second leg at Estadio Caliente.
Despite a rough start to their MLS season, currently sitting at the bottom of the league standings, the Galaxy finds themselves in the Leagues Cup due to their previous season’s success, having won the MLS Cup.
Tijuana, who has yet to secure a win in three previous attempts at the Leagues Cup, is also hoping for a change in fortune this year.
The Galaxy’s recent form includes a 3-2-3 record over the past eight matches, with key player Marco Reus contributing significantly with two goals and five assists. Matheus Nascimento also offers offensive support with three goals and three assists.
For fans planning to attend, all tickets and parking will now be digital, and attendees are encouraged to download the latest version of the LA Galaxy App. The Galaxy Express will provide free shuttles to the stadium, beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Both teams aim to use this matchup as a stepping stone for their upcoming seasons, making this game one fans won’t want to miss.
