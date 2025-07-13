LA Galaxy Hosts D.C. United for Exciting Matchday Festivities

CARSON, California – The LA Galaxy will face D.C. United on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a lively pregame event featuring DJ Habstrakt, a popular French EDM artist known for hits like “Chicken Soup” and “Outer Space.”

This match is special as it marks Filipino Heritage Night, where attendees who purchased special tickets can pick up a limited edition LA Galaxy x Filipino Heritage Hat at the Item Pick-Up Booth located behind SoccerFest.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the LA Galaxy Foundation will be selling Mystery Bags at SoccerFest. Each $75 bag contains one autographed item and will be available while supplies last.

The popular Pups at the Pitch initiative also returns, allowing fans to bring their dogs to enjoy the game in a designated dog-friendly area. Dog tickets can be purchased online before the match.

Fans should also look forward to SpongeBob™ Night during the match. Attendees can meet SpongeBob and Patrick, while enjoying themed food options, such as a SpongeBob Popcorn Sundae. Special SpongeBob hats will be available with a unique ticket purchase.

After the match, fans are invited to the AMEX Stadium Club for Extra Time with DJ SoRadical, where the celebration continues until 11 p.m. PT.

To ensure a smooth entry, the stadium has a clear bag policy. Fans are advised to arrive early as all tickets and parking are digital. The Galaxy Express shuttle service provides free transportation to the stadium, beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Parking will open at 3:30 p.m. PT, with all stadium gates opening at 6:00 p.m. For an efficient ingress, guests are reminded that credit and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment for parking.

As excitement builds for the match, supporters are encouraged to wear their Galaxy gear in designated supporter sections. The LA Galaxy Team Store at the stadium will also be open for fans to buy merchandise on game day.

The game is expected to be packed with exhilarating action and fun, making it a perfect summer evening for soccer fans of all ages.