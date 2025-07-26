Sports
LA Galaxy Matches Rival LAFC in Dramatic 3-3 Draw
LOS ANGELES (Saturday, July 19, 2025) – The LA Galaxy fought back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring a last-minute equalizer to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against LAFC in front of 22,301 fans at BMO Stadium. Gabriel Pec shone with two goals and an assist, and Maya Yoshida netted the tying goal late in the match.
In the 26th edition of El Tráfico, the Galaxy and LAFC continued their rivalry, with LA Galaxy slightly ahead in the all-time series at 10 wins, 9 losses, and 7 draws. The draw adds another chapter to this storied matchup, with El Tráfico averaging 4.3 goals per game over the years.
Galactic hopes looked grim when LAFC led 3-1 into the 67th minute, thanks to goals from Denis Bouanga and Javairo Dilrosun. However, Gabriel Pec converted a penalty in the 36th minute and struck again in the 79th minute, narrowing the gap before Yoshida’s crucial header in stoppage time.
“We showed great spirit to come back and earn a point,” said Yoshida. “We need to be more consistent and not allow easy goals. The focus now shifts to our next game.” The Galaxy will face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. PT.
LA Galaxy’s coach Greg Vanney reflected on the team’s resilience, stating, “These games are always unpredictable, and we kept fighting until the end. It was an intriguing game tactically.” The Galaxy’s record now stands at 3 wins, 14 losses, and 7 draws this season.
