LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10

Carson, California – The LA Galaxy have announced a slate of events leading up to their home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a pregame performance by Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lupita Infante, who will take the stage at the Sounds of the Galaxy, presented by Soonhari. Infante’s latest album, “Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes,” was nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY for “Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano),” marking her second-ever nomination.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the LA Galaxy’s 2005 Championship, 5,000 fans will have the chance to receive a replica championship ring during the match. The giveaway is part of a special day that will also see appearances from club legends like Cobi Jones, along with a pregame autograph signing by Todd Dunivant, a four-time MLS Cup Champion.

Pregame food pricing will reflect 2005 rates, with hot dogs priced at $4.50, sodas at $3.75, popcorn at $3, and churros at $4, available until kick-off.

The LA Galaxy Foundation will hold an auction for a signed 2024 MLS Cup Champions Canvas print starting at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until the 75th minute of the match.

Fans can also participate in the Pups at the Pitch event, allowing spectators to enjoy the game alongside their pets. Additional items such as LA Galaxy x Arab Heritage Hats will be available for those who purchased an Arab Heritage Ticket Pack.

It is important for attendees to note the clear bag policy at Dignity Health Sports Park and to download the LA Galaxy or AXS App for digital tickets and parking passes. The Galaxy Express shuttle will provide free transportation from designated locations.

Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and fans are advised to arrive early to partake in the festivities leading up to the match.