Sports
LA Galaxy Triumphs 5-2 Against Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup Opener
LOS ANGELES (Thursday, July 31, 2025) – The LA Galaxy kicked off their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with an impressive 5-2 victory over Club Tijuana before a crowd of 15,183 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Joseph Paintsil shone brightly, scoring two goals and assisting another, earning him the title of Leagues Cup Man of the Match.
The Galaxy opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Matheus Nascimento converted a penalty kick after Club Tijuana was penalized for a handball. However, Tijuana quickly equalized with Gilberto Mora‘s goal in the 21st minute. The back-and-forth continued as Gabriel Pec put the Galaxy back in front just before halftime.
In the second half, Mora struck again for Tijuana, leveling the score at 2-2. The Galaxy then pulled ahead with a stunning 65th-minute goal from Paintsil, followed by Marco Reus extending the lead to 4-2. Paintsil capped off the night with a powerful strike in injury time, sealing the 5-2 victory.
In terms of Leagues Cup history, this match marked the Galaxy’s 6th encounter under the current format, recording a mixed record of 2 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. Notably, the team’s recent performance has shown promise, with a 4-2-3 record in their last nine matches.
The teams now look forward to their next matches, with the LA Galaxy set to face Cruz Azul on Sunday, August 3, at 7:30 p.m. PT.
