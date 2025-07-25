GalaxyCon Raleigh: A Four-Day Festival of Fandom Begins This Weekend

Raleigh, North Carolina — GalaxyCon Raleigh, a vibrant pop culture festival, kicks off this Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Raleigh Convention Center. This annual event attracts fans of all ages and has become a major highlight for the city, bringing an estimated $9 million in economic impact, according to event organizers.

This year’s GalaxyCon features a diverse lineup of celebrities, artists, and entertainers. Notable guests include Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucious Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, and Grant Gustin, who portrayed Barry Allen in CW’s The Flash. Both have ties to North Carolina, making their appearances even more special.

Event organizers have noted the strong appeal of Raleigh as a host city, stating that celebrities enjoy the local culture, delicious restaurants, and the warm reception from fans. In addition to Isaacs and Gustin, attendees can look forward to appearances from iconic figures like William Shatner, Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, and Giancarlo Esposito.

GalaxyCon is not just for film and TV enthusiasts. Voice actors like John DiMaggio, known for his work in Futurama, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, famed for her role in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, will also be present. Guests can interact with their favorite performers through photo opportunities and autograph signings.

In addition to celebrity meet-and-greets, the event offers a range of activities, including panels, cosplay contests, and workshops dedicated to comic book art. There’s also a chance for fans to get tattoos alongside their favorite stars, a unique experience that has gained popularity at the convention.

New this year is the free Street Fest, happening Saturday and Sunday on Fayetteville Street. Sponsored by WRAL News, this festival will showcase live music, food trucks, and cosplay wrestling, along with celebrity autograph opportunities. Schedule highlights include performances from local bands and a fudge-eating contest to engage the community.

As GalaxyCon continues to grow, it remains an essential part of Raleigh’s cultural landscape, connecting fans with their beloved characters and creators in unforgettable ways.