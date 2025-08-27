Politics
Gallup Poll Shows Rising Support for Immigration Among US Adults
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Gallup poll shows that a significant majority of U.S. adults now view immigration as beneficial for the country, with support reaching a high of 79%. This marks a notable increase from 64% just a year ago, as Americans reflect on the changing landscape of immigration in the wake of political shifts.
The poll found that only 20% of U.S. adults currently believe that immigration is detrimental, a decrease from 32% last year. This data emerges shortly after President Donald Trump’s return to office during a period marked by heightened anti-immigration sentiments.
Gallup’s findings indicate a return to more positive attitudes toward immigration, which could complicate Trump’s aggressive policies aimed at mass deportations and strict immigration laws. Support for such measures has declined, with many Americans trending towards pro-immigrant views.
According to the poll, the increased support for immigration spans various demographics, including Republicans, who have shifted their stance in recent months. The polling data suggests a growing acknowledgment of the contributions immigrants make to the nation, potentially leading to a more complex policy environment for Trump’s administration.
The trend comes at a time when the political party landscape is changing, reflecting broader opinions on immigration and its role in American society. As the lead researcher of the poll notes, these changing views could have implications for upcoming legislation and electoral strategies surrounding immigration issues.
