News
Game Commission Investigates Illegal Killing of 8-Point Deer
HARFORD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA CO. — State game wardens are investigating the illegal killing of an 8-point white-tailed deer found near the intersection of Wolf Lake Road and Richardson Road on the night of November 21.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission‘s Operation Game Thief, the deer was shot at close range from the roadway with a crossbow around midnight. Investigators reported that the carcass was left to rot and not recovered, a situation described as being “left to waste.” The Game Commission did not release additional details on Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Game Commission’s Northeast Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. Tips can also be submitted online through the commission’s Operation Game Thief page.
Penalties for illegally taking or possessing big game in Pennsylvania can be severe. Violations can range from summary offenses to misdemeanors or felonies, depending on the nature of the offense and any previous violations. For example, unlawfully taking a white-tailed deer can result in substantial fines, possible jail time, and revocation of hunting privileges.
The Game Commission warns that an additional $500 penalty may be imposed for violations involving large game, and those who provide information leading to a conviction may receive a reward of up to $250.
The incident comes as Pennsylvania’s statewide firearms deer season begins on Saturday and runs through December 13. The Game Commission expects more than 500,000 hunters to take to the woods during this period. Officials encourage anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who possesses relevant video footage to come forward. The case remains under active investigation.
