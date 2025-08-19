Game Science Unveils Sequel Black Myth: Zhong Kui at Gamescom 2025

COLOGNE, Germany — Developer Game Science announced the highly anticipated sequel, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 event. Host Geoff Keighley introduced the game, describing Zhong Kui as ‘the ghost-catching god who wanders between hell and earth.’

The single-player action role-playing game draws inspiration from the legendary Chinese folk hero, Zhong Kui. While the game is still in early development with no gameplay footage shown, a cinematic teaser trailer was unveiled on stage.

In a statement from Game Science, they expressed their goal to explore the innovative aspects of gameplay, emphasizing that players ‘won’t be playing a monkey role this time,’ a nod to the previous title, Black Myth: Wukong. The developers also indicated that they are experimenting with the differences between the two characters.

Game Science plans to launch Black Myth: Zhong Kui on PC and major console platforms, though no release date has been set. Previously, Black Myth: Wukong broke sales records after its launch on PC and PlayStation 5 in August 2024, and is set to release for Xbox Series X and S on August 20, 2025.

Game Science’s announcement comes as part of their tradition to update players on development each August 20. As part of this commitment, they shared their current progress, which they described as ‘little more than an empty folder at this stage.’

Keighley concluded the event by assuring fans of Black Myth: Wukong that the ‘westward journey won’t end here,’ suggesting there may be more content related to the original game.