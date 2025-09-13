Gamecocks Face Commodores in SEC Opener on Saturday Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks are ready to kick off their SEC season against the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The game is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks enter the matchup boasting a 16-game winning streak against the Commodores, with an impressive 30-4 record in their history.

South Carolina is looking to start strong after winning last week against South Carolina State, despite facing a 2-hour weather delay. Fans preparing to attend should arrive early, as tickets are required for entry.

Before the game, Gamecock Village will open at 3:10 p.m. and offer live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities until 7:15 p.m. It is located across from the stadium on Bluff Road. The Gamecocks and their spirit teams, along with the Carolina Band drumline, will march from Gamecock Park to the stadium around 5:45 p.m.

This year, new alcohol sales will be set up at separate stands throughout the stadium, and fans must present valid horizontal IDs when purchasing. Additionally, two ADA-accessible nursing pods have been installed at both the east and west levels of the stadium.

The Gamecocks, coming off a robust win over their in-state rival, scored 38-10 against South Carolina State, with standout performances including Vicari Swain’s two touchdown punt returns.

Head coach Shane Beamer noted during a press conference that Vanderbilt represents a significant challenge this year, citing their strong defense and improvements from last season. The Commodores matched South Carolina with a perfect 2-0 record, defeating Charleston Southern and Virginia Tech in their season.

With national rankings favoring South Carolina slightly, this Saturday’s game promises to be an exciting clash as both teams vie to prove their strength in the SEC.

As kickoff approaches, fans are encouraged to stay informed via WIS’s coverage and radio broadcasts, including both the Gamecock Sports Radio Network and Elite Media Radio.