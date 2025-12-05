Sports
Gamecocks Freshman to Miss Game Against Cardinals Due to Concussion Protocol
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina freshman is in concussion protocol and will not travel for the game against Louisville, a team spokesperson confirmed to media following practice on Dec. 3.
This situation leaves the No. 3 Gamecocks with just nine players available, a recurring challenge they have faced this season. The Gamecocks (7-1) are set to play the No. 21 Cardinals (7-2) in the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge in Kentucky on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast on ESPN.
Head Coach Dawn Staley has had a full roster for only three games this season, and her team just returned to full strength after freshman Maddy McDaniel’s suspension ended. The affected freshman was often the first substitute off the bench and has been a significant contributor to the offense, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
With the absence of the freshman, Staley will now rely on guards McDaniel and Ayla McDowell to support her three starters. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the team this season as they strive to maintain their strong performance.
Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network.
