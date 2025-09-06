Gamecocks Host South Carolina State in Home Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks kick off their home opener against South Carolina State on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Fans planning to attend the game should note that tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be purchased through the official USC website. Organizers recommend adding tickets to mobile wallets ahead of time due to potentially slow service at the stadium.

This year, alcohol sales will be available in separate stands throughout the stadium. Anyone purchasing alcohol must present a valid horizontal ID. Additionally, two ADA-accessible nursing pods have been installed for fans with needs. One pod is located at the west ground level near the guest service kiosk and first aid room, while the other is near sections 19 and 20 on the east lower level.

Before the game, Gamecock Village opens at 2:30 p.m. and will be open until 6:30 p.m. It will feature live music, food trucks, and activities for kids. Gamecock Village is located across the street from Williams-Brice Stadium on Bluff Road.

In recent action, the Gamecocks (1-0) won their season opener against an FBS opponent on August 31 in Atlanta, while SC State (1-0) secured a tight victory over Wofford with a late game-winning touchdown catch from Shamontae Burgess.

Fans can watch the South Carolina vs. SC State game live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ with Kevin Fitzgerald and Charles Arbuckle calling the game. Ashley Stroehlein will report from the sidelines.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.