X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Set for Historic Debut This June

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The X Games Salt Lake City 2025 will kick off at the Utah State Fairpark and Event Center from June 27 to June 29. This year marks the event’s debut in Salt Lake City, showcasing 15.5 hours of thrilling action sports, including Skateboarding, BMX, and Moto X, broadcasted live on ABC and ESPN2.

Friday’s events feature a prime-time lineup with the Moto X Best Trick Final at 9 p.m. ET, where eight-time gold medalist Jackson Strong aims to defend his title. The competition also includes the Men’s BMX Street and BMX Dirt Finals, as well as the Men’s Skateboard Vert Final.

On Saturday, competition continues with a full day of events starting at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Athletes will compete in the Men’s BMX Park Final and the Women’s Skateboard Vert Final. Seven-time gold medalist Arisa Trew, fresh off a record-breaking performance in Osaka, will be aiming for another gold in Women’s Skateboard Vert.

The day wraps up with the Moto X Best Whip Final starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by replays of various finals. Sunday’s schedule includes the Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final and the Women’s BMX Park Final, culminating in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick Final.

More than 100 athletes from around the world will compete for medals across 19 events during the weekend. Fans can catch the live streaming of the events on the Roku Channel, while additional information is available on the X Games website.