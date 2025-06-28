Sports
X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Set for Historic Debut This June
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The X Games Salt Lake City 2025 will kick off at the Utah State Fairpark and Event Center from June 27 to June 29. This year marks the event’s debut in Salt Lake City, showcasing 15.5 hours of thrilling action sports, including Skateboarding, BMX, and Moto X, broadcasted live on ABC and ESPN2.
Friday’s events feature a prime-time lineup with the Moto X Best Trick Final at 9 p.m. ET, where eight-time gold medalist Jackson Strong aims to defend his title. The competition also includes the Men’s BMX Street and BMX Dirt Finals, as well as the Men’s Skateboard Vert Final.
On Saturday, competition continues with a full day of events starting at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Athletes will compete in the Men’s BMX Park Final and the Women’s Skateboard Vert Final. Seven-time gold medalist Arisa Trew, fresh off a record-breaking performance in Osaka, will be aiming for another gold in Women’s Skateboard Vert.
The day wraps up with the Moto X Best Whip Final starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by replays of various finals. Sunday’s schedule includes the Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final and the Women’s BMX Park Final, culminating in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick Final.
More than 100 athletes from around the world will compete for medals across 19 events during the weekend. Fans can catch the live streaming of the events on the Roku Channel, while additional information is available on the X Games website.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles