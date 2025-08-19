Gamescom 2025 Highlights: Major Announcements and Trailers Unveiled

Cologne, Germany – Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 kicked off on August 19, showcasing a lineup of highly anticipated games for the upcoming year. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event attracted 5,000 attendees and is expected to draw large crowds to the show floor.

The night began with the unveiling of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, featuring a new co-op campaign and a release date set for November 14, 2025. Treyarch described this installment as a “shared experience,” allowing players to navigate the game solo or in groups of up to four.

Additionally, the livestream offered insights into Resident Evil: Requiem, which revealed a deeper look at the main character, Grace, and her challenges. This title is set for release on February 27, 2026.

In other announcements, a sequel to the beloved game Black Myth: Wukong was also announced. This new title, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, will center on the ghost-catching god, Zhong Kui, and will blend RPG elements with ancient Chinese folklore.

The return of Lords of the Fallen II was teased, promising brutal gameplay and a dark fantasy setting. Meanwhile, a new LEGO game titled Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will come in 2026, featuring characters and references from decades of Batman lore.

Final Fantasy XIV players can look forward to a crossover event featuring Monster Hunter Wilds. The two franchises will collaborate to allow players to ride Chocobos and engage in monster battles.

In a nostalgic turn, a new trailer for Dante’s Inferno revealed an adaptation of the classic poem, while He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is set to bring retro gaming back with a sidescrolling beat ’em up.

The event wrapped up with a sneak peek at the latest installment in The Outer Worlds, due for release on October 29, and an announcement of an open-world RPG, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, which is set to begin its closed beta soon.

As Gamescom 2025 continues, fans are eager for more surprises and detailed presentations of their favorite titles.