Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the policies and governance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an open letter addressed to the President, Adams criticized Tinubu’s administration for being indifferent, insensitive, and unresponsive to the economic struggles and security threats facing Nigerians.

The letter, titled ‘President Bola Tinubu, Time is Going,’ underlined that the government has not adequately addressed the economic hardship affecting the populace, accusing the administration of making life even more challenging for Nigerians.

Adams pointed out the significant increase in fuel prices, which he noted has risen from less than N200 to over N1000 per litre. He also highlighted the depreciation of the Naira, which has fallen from less than N740 to over N1,600 per Dollar during Tinubu’s time in office.

Furthermore, Adams criticized the government’s management of security, noting a troubling rise in abductions and killings despite the presence of key security officials. He questioned the briefings provided to the President by his security team, expressing concern over the treatment of human rights activists and civil society organizations.

Adams reminded President Tinubu of his campaign promises and urged him to take immediate action to reverse the current hardships facing citizens. He warned that failure to do so could lead to further unrest.

In his letter, Adams condemned the recent arrests of Labour leaders and charges against peaceful protesters, accusing Tinubu of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies similar to those seen in historical authoritarian regimes.

Adams also raised concerns about the economic policies implemented by Tinubu’s key advisors, Wale Edun and Yemi Cardoso, questioning their effectiveness and the daily briefings they provide to the President.

He articulated the frustrations of many Nigerians, emphasizing that their hopes for change and improvement under Tinubu’s leadership have been dashed.