Gap and Béis Collaboration Redefines Travel Fashion

LOS ANGELES, CA — Gap has joined forces with Béis, a popular luggage brand, to bring a new travel collection that emphasizes style and functionality. The collection, co-designed by Béis founder Shay Mitchell, features denim-centric pieces made for travelers.

Mitchell expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “I’ve been wearing Gap since I was a kid, so designing a collection that allows you to express your personal style while on the go feels like a full circle moment.” The collection aims to cater to travelers who want to look good and feel great while on the journey.

The collaboration includes limited-edition suitcases in a light denim blue color, alongside apparel items like hoodies and comfy travel outfits designed to keep wearers cozy during trips. The pieces are available in trendy Béis colorways, including Berry Pink, and blend Gap’s signature simplicity with Béis chicness.

Notably, Mitchell stars in the campaign alongside her partner, Matte Babel, and their children, Atlas and Rome. The marketing strategy emphasizes the “planning, chaos, and joy of travel,” according to Gap’s president and CEO Mark Breitbard, who believes this collection reflects real family travel experiences.

The Gap x Béis collection is priced between $8 and $128 for apparel and accessories, while luggage items range from $128 to $378. Customers can shop the collection on Gap’s official website or at Béis stores.