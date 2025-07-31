Sports
Garcia Hits Home Run in Win Over Angels
ANAHEIM, California — Adolis Garcia went 1-for-5 in the Texas Rangers‘ 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The game took place on July 31, and Garcia hit a home run, drove in two runs, and scored once.
Despite the win, Garcia’s recent performance has raised concerns. He has struggled at the plate, with a batting average of only .185 over his last seven games. This season, he has played 104 games and currently holds a .227 average with 62 RBIs and 15 home runs.
The Rangers remain optimistic about Garcia’s ability to bounce back as they approach the postseason. Fans are hopeful he will regain his earlier form, which has contributed significantly to the team’s success this season.
Garcia’s next opportunity to improve his batting average will be in the upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners.
