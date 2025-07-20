Garcia Suffers Driver Mishap, Still Performs Strong at The Open

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Sergio Garcia faced a unique challenge during his final round at The Open Championship on Sunday. After a frustrating tee shot on the second hole, the 45-year-old golfer slammed his driver into the ground, splitting it in half.

Players are not allowed to replace a club that is broken in anger during a round. However, Garcia adapted to his situation with remarkable skill. He managed to make a birdie on the par-5 No. 2, despite the mishap, and finished the day with a total of five birdies.

Garcia ended the round with a score of 68, marking his only sub-70 round of the week. Combining this effort with two bogeys, the Spaniard concluded The Open Championship at 3-under 281.

This display of resilience highlights Garcia’s experience and skill as a veteran player in the sport. His performance, even without a key club, showcases his ability to manage the ups and downs of competitive golf.