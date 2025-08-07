C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injured During Texans Training Camp

Greenbrier, West Virginia — Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered an apparent leg injury during a training camp practice on Thursday morning. Reports indicate that Gardner-Johnson went down while trying to defend wide receiver John Metchie during a drill.

Witnesses noted that Gardner-Johnson stayed on the field while he was examined, unable to put weight on his injured leg. Teammates gathered around him, taking knees as a cart was brought to transport him off the field. Gardner-Johnson appeared to be in pain, initially laying on his stomach before rolling over.

The 27-year-old safety joined the Texans from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade earlier this offseason. He was expected to play a key role in Houston’s secondary after a standout season in 2022, where he started 16 games and led the league with six interceptions.

Gardner-Johnson’s injury is a significant concern for the Texans, who are looking to improve after losing in the AFC Divisional Round the past two seasons. The team is set to begin exhibition play against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and many fans are eager to see how the secondary will perform without Gardner-Johnson.

Prior to this injury, Gardner-Johnson had made headlines for comments about his previous team, the Eagles, suggesting they traded him out of fear. He also retracted a statement, saying Philadelphia “probably won’t see a ring without me.” Despite these remarks, he was instrumental in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.

With the Texans looking to strengthen their defense, Gardner-Johnson’s absence could impact their plans. His versatility in playing safety, cornerback, and as a slot defender had been viewed as an asset for the team’s young players.

The Texans’ secondary has already been challenged this preseason with other injuries, including cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Jimmie Ward, who was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last week. Fans are now hoping for a swift recovery for Gardner-Johnson as they look forward to the upcoming season.