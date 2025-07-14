Garrett Wilson Signs Historic $130 Million Contract Extension

New York, NY — The New York Jets announced on Monday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson has signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension. The deal includes an impressive $90 million guaranteed.

This landmark agreement makes Wilson the first wide receiver in NFL history to receive an average of over $31 million per year after just three seasons in the league. Wilson’s new contract will keep him with the Jets through the 2030 season.

Negotiations for this significant deal were handled by agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain from CAA, alongside Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey. Wilson’s performance on the field has made him a pivotal player, contributing to the Jets’ ambitions in the league.

The extension is a testament to Wilson’s impact since being drafted, as he continues to establish himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL.