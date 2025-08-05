Gartner Reports Strong Q2 Results, Meets Revenue Expectations

Stamford, CT — Research and advisory firm Gartner announced today its financial results for the second quarter of the calendar year 2025, revealing sales of $1.69 billion, a 5.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s non-GAAP profit per share reached $3.53, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 6.8%.

Gene Hall, Gartner’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, stating, ‘Second quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow were ahead of expectations. Contract value grew 5%. Since the end of the first quarter, we have accelerated our stock buybacks to increase shareholder value.’ Hall also highlighted the rollout of AskGartner, an AI-powered tool designed to provide clients with faster access to Gartner’s insights.

With a total revenue of $6.42 billion in the past 12 months, Gartner remains a significant player in the business services industry, benefiting from a strong brand that influences purchasing decisions. Over the last five years, Gartner has seen an 8.9% compounded annual growth rate in sales, reflecting strong demand for its services.

Despite the year-over-year revenue growth rate of 5.7% falling short of its five-year trend, analysts expect Gartner’s revenue to continue to grow at a rate of 5.6% over the next year, supported by its newer product offerings.

Operating margin, an important profitability measure, averaged 19.1% over the past five years, with Gartner reporting a quarterly operating margin of 19.4%. This stability suggests a consistent cost structure, even amid fluctuating revenue growth.

Gartner’s earnings per share (EPS) saw a substantial compounded annual growth rate of 27.6% over the past five years, reflecting improved profitability. The firm reported an adjusted EPS of $3.53, marking an increase from $3.22 in the same quarter last year. However, analysts project that full-year EPS may decline by 10.6% over the next year.

While the stock remained unchanged at $334 following the earnings report, stakeholders now face crucial decisions regarding the stock’s valuation and growth potential.