Gary Harris Signs Two-Year Deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Former Michigan State basketball star Gary Harris will continue his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks after agreeing to a two-year contract on Tuesday, according to reports from Shams Charania of ESPN.

The deal includes a player option for the second year, giving Harris flexibility to explore better options in the future if he performs well. This marks Harris’s twelfth season in the NBA, following a four-and-a-half-year stretch with the Orlando Magic, where he established himself as a reliable wing defender and shooter.

Last season was challenging for Harris, as he posted his worst scoring average since entering the league. The move to the Bucks provides him with a chance to rejuvenate his career and potentially earn a more lucrative contract next offseason. The Bucks are looking to fill gaps left in their roster and enhance their playoff competitiveness.

“Gary brings a unique skill set and experience to our team as we look to contend in the upcoming season,” said a Bucks spokesperson. “He has proven himself in the playoffs, and we believe he can contribute significantly.”

The NBA’s 2025 free agency period commenced on June 30, and as teams scramble to finalize their rosters, other notable moves have surfaced as well. The Bucks are also waiving All-Star guard Damian Lillard, an effort to clear cap space for acquiring center Myles Turner on a four-year, $107 million contract.

This shift highlights a busy offseason for the Bucks and sets up an exciting campaign ahead, with hopes of maximizing their performance around star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.