Gary Morgan Unveils Vision for Melbourne’s Future

Melbourne, Australia – Gary Morgan, a prominent business owner and candidate for Lord Mayor, has outlined his vision for the City of Melbourne amidst its ongoing challenges. Having resided in East Melbourne for over 60 years, Mr. Morgan is committed to preserving the city’s heritage and addressing critical issues affecting the community.

As the founder and Executive Chairman of Australia’s largest independent market research company, Roy Morgan, he emphasizes the importance of community safety. His key policy areas include implementing a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing, street gangs, and vandalism. Mr. Morgan aims to collaborate with the State Government and police, ensuring that Protective Safety Officers (PSOs) patrol areas such as Queen Victoria Market and Bourke Street, as well as all 13 train stations in Melbourne.

In addition to safety measures, Mr. Morgan is focused on tackling homelessness in the city. He seeks to partner with Federal and State Governments to develop long-term solutions aimed at achieving ‘zero homelessness’ in Melbourne. Regular ‘listening post’ meetings will be established to engage residents, small businesses, and their communities.

A major part of Mr. Morgan’s plan involves reviving the central business district (CBD) and reducing council taxes to regain Melbourne’s status as the ‘most livable’ city in the world. This revival will include increased events, partnerships with the private sector, and initiatives aimed at bringing more workers back to the CBD, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Furthermore, Mr. Morgan proposes the expansion of the City of Melbourne to include the City of Port Phillip and the City of Yarra. This restructuring aims to create significant cost efficiencies and better governance across the inner suburbs, bringing together key areas along the Yarra River and enhancing city livability and amenities.

Mr. Morgan states that his extensive experience and knowledge of Melbourne’s issues position him uniquely to lead the city into a prosperous future, especially in light of the challenges faced in recent years. He is joined on his ticket by Deputy Lord Mayoral candidate Liz Ge and Councillor candidates Rafael Camillo and William Caldwell, all of whom bring a wealth of experience and dedication to the campaign.