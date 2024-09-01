Gary Neville Criticizes Casemiro’s Performance Against Liverpool

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has issued a stern critique of central midfielder Casemiro following a disappointing performance against Liverpool. During the match, Casemiro was responsible for two pivotal errors that contributed to Liverpool’s goals.

The first mistake occurred when Casemiro’s pass was intercepted easily, leading to a counter-attack that culminated in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scoring the opening goal. Commenting on the incident, Neville remarked, ‘Casemiro, for a player of such experience, the amount of times he gives the ball away in bad areas is alarming.’

Just minutes later, Casemiro was dispossessed again by Diaz, who subsequently scored Liverpool’s second goal. Neville expressed his dismay, stating, ‘He’s had a really challenging first-half… Getting caught on the ball and giving it away with no pressure is concerning.’

Following these errors, Casemiro was substituted at half-time and replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer. This decision was noted by Neville as a significant moment, suggesting it highlighted a possible decline in Casemiro’s form. ‘It does feel like that type of moment,’ he added.

With the recent transfer of defensive midfielder from PSG, Casemiro’s position in the team may be under threat, raising questions about his future contributions to Manchester United.