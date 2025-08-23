Gary Oldman Celebrates Career with Handprint Ceremony in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – Gary Oldman received a tribute for his illustrious career on Friday during a handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Oldman, born on March 21, 1958, in London, began his acting career in 1979 with a production of the farce “Thark.” He debuted in film in 1982 with “Remembrance,” but gained recognition in 1986 for his role as Sid Vicious in “Sid and Nancy.”

Throughout the 1990s, he starred in significant films, including “JFK” and “Bram Stoker's Dracula.” Oldman received his first Academy Award nomination in 2011 for his portrayal of George Smiley in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” He won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2018 for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” His recent work includes roles in “Oppenheimer” and the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses.” He has also gained fame for his roles in the “Harry Potter” and “Batman” franchises.

At the ceremony, Oldman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be honored. “I am all too aware of the hundreds of talented artists that have preceded me and their contribution to the world of cinema,” he said. He recalled his humble beginnings, stating, “Never in my wildest dreams as a young boy growing up in South London could I have imagined standing here one day as an honoree.”

Oldman was knighted by King Charles III on June 13 for his contributions to drama. He remarked on this honor, saying he was “gobsmacked.”u00A0

As he continues his role in “Slow Horses,” Oldman hinted at a possible retirement, stating in a 2022 interview that he would be happy to conclude his career after this project.