Gary Sánchez Expected to Miss Two Months with Knee Injury

BALTIMORE — Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez will likely miss eight to 10 weeks after spraining his right knee, interim manager Tony Mansolino announced Tuesday.

Sánchez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactively to Sunday, met with doctors earlier in the day. Mansolino expressed cautious optimism, saying, “There’s always a scenario where it could go really good for Gary and it can be a little earlier, but I think initial estimates are probably that.”

This marks another blow for Sánchez, who previously missed more than six weeks due to right wrist inflammation. Since returning, he has been performing well, hitting .295 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.<p“It is gonna be tough,” Mansolino noted about losing Sánchez. “He’s been swinging the bat so good. He’s carried us.”

The Orioles currently have a season-high 14 players on the injured list. The team has struggled to maintain a full roster, as Mansolino mentioned, “I don’t think we’ve been at full strength yet this year.”

Adley Rutschman, the starting catcher, is also on the injured list with a left oblique strain. Mansolino reported that Rutschman has begun taking dry swings, with a gradual plan for returning to full batting practice soon. “Once they start swinging the bat, it takes off a little bit, but those initial first couple of days…you’ve got to make sure that soreness doesn’t come back,” he explained.

Starting pitchers Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are currently rehabbing injuries in Sarasota. Bradish is progressing through live batting practice sessions while Wells is set to throw his first live session within the next few days. Albert Suárez hopes to resume throwing by the end of the week after battling a strained shoulder.

On the mound for the Orioles tonight is Brandon Young, making his fifth major league start. He has recorded a 7.02 ERA over 16 2/3 innings so far this season.

The Orioles have struggled this season with injuries but aim to stay competitive. They will face the Mets tonight while trying to avoid falling eight games under .500 for the first time since May 6.