Gas Tanker Explosion Kills Three and Injures 70 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gas tanker truck exploded and burned multiple vehicles under a Mexico City highway overpass Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 70 others. Some of the injured suffered severe burns, with reports of victims waiting for help on the roadway in torn clothing.

The explosion occurred on a major highway leading south out of the capital, sending flames and smoke into the air. Mayor Clara Brugada described the situation as an “emergency,” indicating that 18 vehicles were burned and 19 of the injured are in grave condition. Among the injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Brugada noted that prosecutors are investigating the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the truck tipped over before exploding. “This is a horrible accident,” she said at the scene.

Videos shared online show flames erupting from the truck as terrified bystanders run away. Disturbing images captured individuals with severe burns, their clothing charred and stuck to their skin.

Cesar Cravioto, the secretary of the Mexico City government, stated that the fire was “completely under control.” The gas tanker, which had the logo of the energy company Silza, was found on its side. However, an official from Silza, speaking on condition of anonymity, denied that it was their vehicle, claiming they operate only in northern Mexico.

Brugada arrived at the site shortly after the explosion to support emergency response teams, including firefighters and medics. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames engulfing the gas tanker.

The explosion took place on a vital roadway leading to the city of Puebla. By Wednesday evening, the roadway was reopened to traffic.