Gasperini Announces Squad for Friendly Against Lens Ahead of Season

ROME, Italy – Gian Piero Gasperini has named the squad for today’s friendly match against Lens. The key announcement includes the inclusion of new signing Daniele Ghilardi.

Notable absences from the match roster include Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini. While Dybala will not play, he is traveling with the team to continue specific training aimed at regaining optimal fitness. Pellegrini, however, will remain at the club’s Trigoria training ground to work with his trainers.

In other news, new signing Wesley spoke about his journey to join AS Roma in an interview. The Brazilian right-back, who was once a parking attendant, expressed his excitement at being welcomed by fans. “I’m very happy,” Wesley said. “They showed me great affection. It was 6 a.m., but 100 people were waiting for me.”

Wesley, who dreams of winning the Europa League this season, acknowledged the challenge of leaving Brazil but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play at a prestigious club. “It was very difficult to leave Brazil, but coming to Europe has always been a dream,” he said.

He noted his admiration for Gasperini, adding, “Gasperini is an excellent coach, and I can’t wait to know him and talk to him.” Wesley aims to adapt his skills as an attack-minded player within the team’s formations.

Reflecting on his early career, Wesley recounted his delayed entry into football and overcoming challenges during his youth. He recalled a brief stint working in a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he thought he might stop playing football altogether. Thanks to encouragement from his sister, he returned to the game.

Wesley will wear the number 43 jersey, a number that he considers lucky due to his development at Flamengo. “It’s an honor to wear this jersey,” he said. “Cafu and Maicon are big inspirations for me, and I hope one day I’ll inspire other players.”

As Roma continues to prepare for the upcoming season, they remain in search of further reinforcements for their attack, according to reports.