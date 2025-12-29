Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa

TRIGORIA, Italy — AS Roma’s coach Gian Piero Gasperini held a press conference on December 28, 2025, discussing his team’s preparations for their upcoming match against Genoa.

With players like Leon Bailey and Artem Dovbyk sidelined due to injuries, Gasperini confirmed, “Dovbyk is not ready yet. He’s training but can’t kick the ball yet. We’re still deciding on Mario Hermoso‘s status as he has a groin injury.”

The coach reflected on his time with Genoa, stating, “I spent eight important years there, developing players who went on to have success. Their president and fans support passionately, which adds value to the club.”

Addressing concerns about team injuries, Gasperini said, “Lorenzo Pellegrini‘s absence is a problem, especially with nine games in a month. We must aim as high as we can and give everything we have.”

Gaspsorini also discussed Paulo Dybala‘s role, noting that the player started six matches this season in varied positions. He added, “If Dybala is in good form, it elevates the team’s overall performance. We’re focusing on his recovery to make him an asset for us.”

The match against Genoa is particularly significant, with Daniele De Rossi coaching the opposing side. Gasperini mentioned the critical nature of the game as Roma seeks to secure points to maintain a Champions League spot.

Regarding possible player signings, he stated, “I don’t expect new transfers unless necessary. We need to focus on our current players and ensure they perform well.” He also noted concerns about the transfer window affecting players’ performances.

As the press conference concluded, Gasperini emphasized the high stakes of the upcoming match, saying, “Genoa has shown courage recently, and we need every ounce of energy to secure the victory we need. The match against Genoa could be a turning point for us this season.”