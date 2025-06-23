Gator Athletes Volunteer and Explore in Dominican Republic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A dozen student-athletes from the University of Florida Gators are embarking on a 10-day trip to the Dominican Republic. The journey begins early Saturday morning with a flight to Santo Domingo, where they will serve the local community and experience the vibrant culture of the Caribbean nation.

This initiative aims to foster teamwork and provide a meaningful experience outside of their athletic commitments. The athletes will engage in various community service activities that focus on improving local facilities and providing support to underserved populations.

One of the participating athletes, who prefers to remain anonymous, expressed excitement about the adventure. “I’m looking forward to helping people and learning about a new culture. This trip is a chance to grow both personally and as a team,” they said.

The program is designed not only to contribute to the community but also to enhance the personal development of the student-athletes. Organizers emphasize the importance of engaging with different cultures and understanding global issues.

As the Gators prepare for their journey, they hope to make a positive impact on the Dominican Republic while creating lasting memories and friendships.