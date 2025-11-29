Sports
Gators’ Jadan Baugh Joins Exclusive 1,000-Yard Rushing Club
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a significant milestone, true sophomore running back Jadan Baugh became just the ninth player in Florida Gators history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. This achievement comes during the team’s final game of the season against Florida State on Saturday.
Baugh entered the game needing 96 yards to hit the milestone, and he currently has 97 yards on 16 carries, highlighted by a 31-yard gain on the first drive of the game. His performance this season has been crucial for a struggling Gators offense, accumulating over 1,200 total yards and eight touchdowns.
“He works his tail off. He runs hard. He’s a guy’s guy, we love to block for him,” said senior center Jake Slaughter. “I’m excited for him as a man, as a player.”
With the Gators facing a tough season, losing streaks, and coaching changes, Baugh’s consistent performance has been a bright spot. Interim head coach Billy Gonzales noted, “Jadan’s a workhorse… He’s a special football player.”
Baugh’s 1,000-yard season is only the 12th in Florida’s program history. He is the second-youngest player to reach this mark, trailing only Emmitt Smith who achieved it as a true freshman.
As the Gators (3-8) take on the Seminoles (5-6) today, the team aims not only to secure Baugh’s historic milestone but also to snap a four-game losing skid and end the season on a high note. With a lead of 10-7 in the second quarter, the game remains competitive, showcasing the stakes for both teams.
Baugh, who averaged 82 rushing yards per game this season, reflected on the importance of team success over personal achievements. “I’m worried about finishing the mission, finishing with my teammates,” he said. “It means everything to me to be a Gator.”
