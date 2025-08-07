Gators Prepare for Season with Intense Fall Camp Practices

Gainesville, FL – The Florida Gators football team continued its rigorous fall camp with its sixth practice on August 5, 2025, at the Sanders Practice Fields. The Gators will practice 17 times leading up to their season opener against Long Island University on August 30.

On Tuesday, the team donned full pads as they increased the intensity of blocking and contact drills. Coach Billy Napier emphasized the need for performance on the field, saying, “We have to go earn it on the field. I think pieces are good, but performance is better.” The Gators are set to open the season returning eight starters on offense and defense, along with kicker Trey Smack.

During the practice, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and tight end Tony Livingston were seen in non-contact jerseys, with Wilson recovering from hip surgery that limited his participation last season. Defensive lineman Michai Boireau returned to practice after taking a break, and cornerback Dijon Johnson also wore a black jersey. Freshman wide receiver Muizz Tounkara participated in passing drills.

Napier highlighted the impressive performance of sophomore wide receiver Tank Hawkins, who has started the camp strong. “Tank’s had a good couple of days … he plays tough and has improved as a punt returner,” Napier said.

Quarterback D.J. Lagway showcased his growing chemistry with UCLA transfer receiver J. Michael Sturdivant during the practice, completing significant throws to him. The coaching staff has been focusing on using their depth along the offensive line, rotating guards Knijeah Harris and Damieon George Jr. with backups Rod Kearney and Kamryn Waites.

Napier expressed confidence in the team’s competitive depth, stating, “I feel good about those guys up front, and it’s extremely competitive out there.” He also acknowledged the progress of Lagway, who is recovering from several injuries. The team is also seeing younger players, including freshman defensive tackle Joseph Mbatchou, begin to step up during camp.

As the Gators approach their season kickoff, they continue to work on building both skills and teamwork in preparation for a challenging schedule that includes seven preseason Top 25 teams.