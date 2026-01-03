Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators women’s basketball team powered through a tough match against the Furman Paladins on Sunday, securing an 82-66 victory at Exactech Arena. The Gators improved their record to 12-3 while handing Furman its seventh loss of the season.

The game started evenly, with both teams tied at 14 after the first quarter. It was a competitive battle with neither team able to establish a commanding lead early on. Florida had troubles with turnovers, giving the ball away nine times in the first quarter alone.

In the second quarter, the Gators found their momentum. Sophomore guard Me’Arah O’Neal led the way, scoring eight of Florida’s first ten points and finishing the night with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. With contributions from Liv McGill and Laila Reynolds, Florida outscored Furman 26-19 in the second and entered halftime with a 40-35 lead.

Despite their struggles, Furman kept the pressure on, thanks to the strong performances of Alyssa Ervin and Clare Coyle. The pair combined for 38 points and capitalized on Florida’s 18 turnovers, maintaining a close score throughout the game.

The Gators found their stride in the fourth quarter. Freshman forward Caterina Piatti sparked an early push with consecutive baskets, and Kn’isha Godfrey added to the lead with powerful finishes. Florida extended its advantage to as many as 18 points by the end of the game, sealing their win with better offensive execution and defensive intensity.

Florida’s shooting stats also played a role, as the team shot 50% from the field, although they struggled from beyond the arc, hitting only 2-of-18 from three-point range. The Gators will look to improve on their performance in upcoming SEC competition, starting with a matchup against Tennessee on Tuesday.