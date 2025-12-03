Gators Secure 90-78 Victory Over Providence in Invitational

SAN DIEGO, CA – The No. 10 Florida Gators defeated the Providence Friars 90-78 on Friday, November 28, in the consolation game of the Rady Children’s Invitational at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The win allowed Florida to rebound after a previous loss to Texas Christian.

Senior guard Xaivian Lee led the Gators, scoring a game-high 20 points, including 17 in the second half. Lee improved his shooting percentage, hitting 7 of 16 shots overall and 4 of 9 from three-point range. He also contributed seven rebounds and four assists to the team’s effort.

Junior guard Thomas Haugh added 16 points and 12 rebounds, marking his third double-double of the season, while junior center Reuben Chinyelu recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds, achieving his fourth double-double in five games. Boogie Fland also shone with 17 points off the bench.

Florida showed resilience, overcoming an early struggle. Despite finishing the game with a shooting percentage of 42.4%, they excelled at the free-throw line, making 22 of 27 attempts for an impressive 81.5% success rate. They out-rebounded the Friars 42-37 and made a total of 12 three-pointers.

The Gators led 45-39 at halftime, a position they had been in during their earlier loss. They pulled away in the second half, extending their lead to as many as 19 points before securing the game. Lee credited the team’s fun and joy in playing as crucial to their success, stating, “When we’re having a good time and not thinking too much, we really play well.”

Providence (4-4) was led by Ryan Mela, who scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Other contributors included Jaylin Sellers with 14 points and Jason Edwards with 13 points. This loss marked another setback for the Friars, who are looking to improve as they head into their next game against Fairleigh Dickinson on December 2.

Florida (5-2) now turns its focus to a highly anticipated matchup against No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night, marking their first visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium in 27 years.