Gaudette Signs Two-Year Deal with San Jose Sharks

San Jose, California — Forward Adam Gaudette has officially inked a two-year, $4 million contract with the San Jose Sharks, according to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman. The unrestricted free agent’s signing comes after a productive season spent mostly in the AHL.

Last season, Gaudette tallied 19 goals and seven assists across 81 games. This follows his second stint with the Ottawa Senators, where he played 50 games during the 2021-22 season. The 28-year-old native of the United States has a total of 46 goals and 50 assists, resulting in 96 points during his 301 career NHL games.

Gaudette was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. With experience also on the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, he aims to contribute significantly to the Sharks in the upcoming season.

The Sharks are looking forward to enhancing their roster with Gaudette’s experience and skill on the ice.