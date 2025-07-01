Sports
Gaudette Signs Two-Year Deal with San Jose Sharks
San Jose, California — Forward Adam Gaudette has officially inked a two-year, $4 million contract with the San Jose Sharks, according to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman. The unrestricted free agent’s signing comes after a productive season spent mostly in the AHL.
Last season, Gaudette tallied 19 goals and seven assists across 81 games. This follows his second stint with the Ottawa Senators, where he played 50 games during the 2021-22 season. The 28-year-old native of the United States has a total of 46 goals and 50 assists, resulting in 96 points during his 301 career NHL games.
Gaudette was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. With experience also on the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, he aims to contribute significantly to the Sharks in the upcoming season.
The Sharks are looking forward to enhancing their roster with Gaudette’s experience and skill on the ice.
Recent Posts
- Saudia Flight Diverted After Cabin Manager Dies Mid-Flight
- All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Begins with New Cast
- Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’ Trailer Unveils Family Drama Ahead of U.S. Release
- Call of Duty: Mobile Introduces Gundam Collaboration in Season 6 Update
- John Cena and Idris Elba Team Up in Heads of State
- Ohio Governor Issues 67 Vetoes on New Budget Bill
- F1 The Movie Launches with Star-Studded Cast and Real Racing Action
- Dandadan Season 2 Set to Premiere on July 3, 2025
- Death Stranding 2 Launches, Showcases Impressive Loading Speeds
- Final Season of Squid Game Concludes with Twists and Tension
- Avoid Mistakes When Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer in California
- Home Office Insights from Kallie Plagge: Work and Play Spaces
- Cody Rhodes in Talks to Play Guile in New Street Fighter Movie
- Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Hits Theaters, Streaming Expected in Fall
- New Kids On The Block Kick Off Vegas Residency with Backstreet Boys Surprise
- Benicio del Toro Thrills in Netflix’s ‘Reptiles’ as Watching Phenomenon
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Talks with Commanders Show No Progress
- Salma Hayek Chooses Glastonbury Over Bezos Wedding in Venice
- Red Dead Online Introduces New Zombie Missions in Latest Update
- New York Times ‘Connections’ Game Challenges Players Daily