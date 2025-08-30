Gaudreau Parents Hospitalized After Sons’ Tragic Deaths

Oldmans Township, New Jersey — Parents of former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were hospitalized shortly after learning of their sons’ tragic deaths in a cycling accident. The brothers were killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding near their hometown in August 2024.

Guy and Jane Gaudreau were admitted to a local hospital hours after the news broke. Guy experienced an elevated heart rate and high blood pressure, while Jane reportedly entered a catatonic-like state from shock, according to The Athletic.

The couple was hospitalized for two nights. Although they had separate rooms, hospital staff allowed them to share a bed during their time of grief, supporting each other as they dealt with their devastating loss.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, had returned home to serve as groomsmen in their sister Katie’s wedding, scheduled for the next day.

In the months following the tragedy, the brothers’ wives, Meredith and Madeline, launched the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation to support the hockey community and help those in need. They aim to honor their husbands’ legacy through charitable efforts.

Meredith welcomed her third child with Johnny on April 1, 2025, while Madeline gave birth to their son in December 2024. The anniversary of the brothers’ deaths will be marked by their wives at the Jersey Shore, a day they plan to share with their children.

On July 11, 2025, Katie Gaudreau married her high school sweetheart, Devin Joyce, in a ceremony that paid tribute to her brothers. Katie expressed the emotional impact their absence has had on her life and her desire to celebrate their love.

In related news, the case against Sean Higgins, the man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing the accident, is ongoing. Higgins has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated manslaughter, and his trial is set for September 2025.