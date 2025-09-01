Gauff and Osaka Set for Rematch at US Open on September 1

Flushing Meadows, New York – Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are set for a highly anticipated rematch at the US Open on September 1. The two tennis stars will face off in the round of 16, four years after their first meeting in the same tournament.

In their 2019 clash, Osaka, then the defending champion, defeated the 15-year-old Gauff in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Since that encounter, both players have seen significant changes in their careers.

Now at 21, Gauff holds a 3-2 head-to-head record against Osaka, who was 19 during their first match. Gauff claims victory in their last two meetings, including a win in 2020 at the Australian Open and a notable victory in Beijing last year, where Osaka had to retire due to a back injury.

This upcoming match marks their sixth meeting, with Gauff looking to capitalize on her recent success. “To be playing her again after six years… it feels kind of special,” Osaka expressed. She aims for a fifth Grand Slam title, her first since winning the Australian Open in 2021.

The match is the second event in Arthur Ashe Stadium following a men’s singles match and is slated to commence at 11:30 AM local time, though the specific start time is yet to be confirmed. Coverage will be available on various broadcasters worldwide, including ESPN in the U.S. and Eurosport in Europe.

For fans eagerly awaiting the showdown, the rematch serves as an opportunity for both players to draw on their past encounters and showcase their growth over the years.