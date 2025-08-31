Gavi’s Injury Raises Concerns for FC Barcelona Ahead of Upcoming Matches

Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona is worried about midfielder Gavi after he could not complete training on Friday due to knee pain. Reports indicate that the young international, who has been sidelined for a year due to a previous injury, has raised red flags for the club.

Gavi, who has made 28 appearances for Spain and scored five goals, was unable to undergo necessary medical examinations because his knee remained swollen. Medical staff at Barcelona plan to assess the severity of the injury once the swelling subsides.

As it stands, Gavi has been ruled out for Sunday’s match against Rayo Vallecano and is expected to miss additional games, depending on the outcome of his medical evaluations. He had been substituted in the first two wins of the season for the club.

The concern surrounding Gavi is heightened due to his previous history of injuries. He missed an entire year of competition after a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, accompanied by a lateral meniscus injury.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick had been cautiously reintroducing Gavi into the squad, considering his talent during the training sessions. However, the recurrence of knee issues has left open questions about his role in the team if further recovery is needed.

As Barcelona prepares for the upcoming matches, they will be keenly monitoring Gavi’s condition. The club is taking extra precautions with the midfielder to avoid risking further injury.

Gavi’s potential absence could significantly impact Barcelona as they look to maintain their positive momentum this season.