Gavin Adcock Sparks Controversy Over Beyoncé’s Country Album

Nashville, TN – Gavin Adcock has made headlines recently after calling out Beyoncé for her album, “Cowboy Carter.” His comments have drawn both criticism and support, but Adcock has stood firm in his position.

In a recent Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Adcock spoke directly to his followers while lounging in bed. “Well, I was dreaming last night,” he said. “I was thinking about all the people that don’t know what real country music sounds like, so I’m going to drop y’all a new one on Friday. It’s called ‘Sunset.’” His statement seemed to resonate with many of his fans, with one comment reading, “I love that you haven’t apologized for a (expletive) thing; it’s amazing.”

The controversy began when a TikTok video surfaced showing Adcock criticizing Beyoncé’s album during a live performance. “There’s only three people ahead of me on the Apple Country Music charts, and one of them is Beyoncé,” he said. “You can tell her we are coming for her (expletive) ass.” The audience responded with enthusiastic cheers.

Adcock did not hold back in his critique, stating, “That (expletive) ain’t country music, and it ain’t ever been country music.” He later extended his remarks, emphasizing his love for Beyoncé’s music but asserting that “Cowboy Carter” should not be classified as country. “It doesn’t sound country. It doesn’t feel country,” he added. “People dedicated to this genre shouldn’t have to compete with that album just because she is Beyoncé.”

His own work, “My Own Worst Enemy,” currently ranks fourth on Apple’s Country Music albums chart, just below Beyoncé’s album, which sits at third.