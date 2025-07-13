Sports
Gavin Fien Aims for Big League Dreams in 2025 MLB Draft
TEMECULA, California – Southern California’s baseball prowess shines as the 2025 MLB Draft approaches, highlighting emerging talents like Gavin Fien from Great Oak High School.
Gavin, a standout in the region, carries not only extraordinary skill but also a legacy of athletic excellence. His father, Ryan Fien, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 1996 and played college football at UCLA and the University of Idaho.
“Baseball is my life,” Gavin said. His impressive stats speak for themselves; he batted .400 during the 18U World Cup qualifier and secured MVP at MLB Develops. Despite facing challenges with his hitting stance, scouts praise his bat speed and contact ability.
Support from family is crucial for Gavin, particularly from his older brother, Dylan, who is currently in the Oakland Athletics system. “My brother inspires me to give my all every day,” Gavin shared.
As draft night approaches, he will be with family at his father’s house. “We’re incredibly proud of Gavin,” said his mother, Meghan Fien. “Watching our sons pursue professional baseball is a joy.”
Southern California continues to be a hotspot for baseball talent, with schools like Corona High producing notable players such as Joe Kelly, a former Dodgers pitcher, and other successful professionals.
Andy Wise, head coach at Corona, emphasizes the mental aspect of the game as essential for success. “Mental toughness is as important as physical ability,” Wise stated.
Players like Carson Seymour, who recently pitched for the San Francisco Giants, embody the success arising from local talent. “It felt good to pitch there,” Seymour said. “Just trying to keep it simple.” Southern California’s baseball culture reflects a commitment to hard work, family, and legacy.
The 2025 MLB Draft begins today, July 13, at 6 p.m. ET at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.
