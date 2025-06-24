Gavin Lux Aims for Redemption in Reds-Yankees Matchup

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Gavin Lux looks to bounce back after a hitless game when he faces the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. Lux, who went 0 for 3 with one RBI in his last appearance, possesses a .262 batting average, with three home runs and 14 doubles this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are coming off a solid stretch, winning 10 of their last 15 games, and now face off against the Yankees, currently leading the AL East with a record of 45-32. The Yankees recently rebounded against the Baltimore Orioles, taking two of three in their last series.

For Monday’s matchup, Yankees pitcher Allan Winans will be making his Major League debut. Despite his impressive Triple-A stats, including a 0.90 ERA over 50 innings, he faces the challenge of pitching in one of the most offense-friendly parks with an inexperienced lineup.

The Reds counter with Nick Lodolo, a reliable left-hander known for his control and effectiveness at home. Lodolo has maintained a 3.71 ERA this season and boasts a solid strikeout rate. Meanwhile, the Yankees offense has sputtered, scoring less than four runs per game in their last 11 outings.

Leading the Reds lineup, Elly De La Cruz is heating up with 17 homers this season. Teammates like T.J. Friedl and Matt McLain have also shown strong batting averages, adding to the team’s offensive arsenal.

With the stakes high for both teams, the game promises to deliver plenty of action. Bettors are eyeing the over/under set at 10 runs as both teams look to capitalize on the conditions that favor scoring.