Gavin McKenna, 2026 NHL Draft favorite, explores college options

Medicine Hat, Alberta – As the 2025 NHL Draft approaches, Gavin McKenna, projected as the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, is already making headlines. McKenna, currently playing with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, is expected to join the NCAA for the 2025-26 season.

This week, podcast host Elliotte Friedman revealed that McKenna has conducted interviews with several prominent universities, including Penn State University, Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, and the University of Denver. Friedman suggested that Penn State and Michigan State are the frontrunners for McKenna, but all four schools are aiming for a National Championship next season.

Landing McKenna would be a significant achievement for any program, as he has been labeled a generational talent. During the past season, McKenna scored an impressive 41 goals and accumulated 129 points in just 56 games for the Tigers. He further showcased his skills with nine goals and 38 points in 16 playoff games, leading his team to the Memorial Cup Final.

To understand McKenna’s accomplishments better, he has outperformed others at his age, including a notable player who scored 28 goals and 99 points in a comparable season for the OHL’s Erie Otters.

Moreover, speculation is rising about the Ottawa Senators‘ strategies as the season ends. After qualifying for the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Senators could target impactful additions this summer. However, General Manager Pierre Dorion indicated that the team may be more inclined to trade down in the first round of the upcoming draft, rather than move up.

The Senators currently hold the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and have a chance to select a strong player. The draft is seen as weaker than usual, which raises questions about whether it would be worth it to trade up without a substantial offer, particularly for a top-four selection.

As it stands, the Senators are projected to select a center from the U.S. National Team Development Program should they retain their pick. But other teams may not be motivated to help Ottawa move down as the talent pool from picks 20 to 32 appears relatively close.

Furthermore, on the contract negotiation front, the Edmonton Oilers continue discussions with Connor McDavid‘s agent, Judd Moldaver. General Manager Ken Holland and team President and CEO Bob Nicholson are currently in Ontario to initiate informal negotiations. The talks are still in the early stages, with both sides focused on broader issues rather than specific contract figures.

Negotiations could extend into the summer months, similar to recent talks involving other star players in the league. McDavid has previously mentioned he is in no rush to finalize an eight-year extension, suggesting he might consider options elsewhere if the Oilers do not successfully contend for the Stanley Cup.