Gavin Newsom and Jesse Watters Clash Over Phone Call Controversy

Downey, California – Governor Gavin Newsom held a news conference on Thursday at Downey Memorial Christian Church to address a controversy stemming from a $787 million defamation lawsuit he filed against Fox News and host Jesse Watters. The suit alleges that the network spread false information about a phone call between Newsom and former President Donald Trump during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

The issue arose after Watters accused Newsom of dishonesty regarding the timing of the call. On his primetime show, Watters publicly apologized, stating, “Turns out, the governor wasn’t lying. He was just unclear. Maybe next time he can be a little more precise.”

Newsom’s lawsuit claims that Fox altered Trump’s comments, suggesting that the two spoke on June 10, while Newsom has maintained that there was no call at all. “There was no call. Not even a voicemail,” he stated via social media. The governor remarked to the Los Angeles Times, “Discovery will be fun. See you in court, buddy.”

In response to the growing backlash, Watters acknowledged on air that the main debate was not whether a call occurred but its timing. “We thought the dispute was over whether there was a call at all when he said without qualification that there was no call,” he explained.

The controversy has attracted considerable attention, especially following Fox’s recent $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Legal experts suggest that Newsom’s lawsuit could become one of the highest-profile media legal battles in recent years, emphasizing the importance of truthful reporting.

Social media users quickly reacted to the unfolding drama, with some pointing out the awkwardness of Watters’ on-air apology. One user joked, “Jesse Watters apologizes to Gavin Newsom on air to avoid BS defamation lawsuit,” while another commented on Watters’ reputation.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between political leaders and media outlets concerning accuracy in reporting, especially during critical moments like protests against immigration enforcement.