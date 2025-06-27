Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News Over Phone Call With Trump

SACRAMENTO, California — Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News, claiming the network misrepresented the date of his last phone call with President Donald Trump. The lawsuit was submitted to Delaware Superior Court on June 27, 2025.

Newsom alleges that Fox News falsely accused him of lying about the timing of their interaction, which he says took place on June 7, 2025, for 16 minutes. Fox anchors suggested he misled the public regarding the conversation. The governor is seeking $787 million in damages, paralleling a settlement amount Fox paid in a previous defamation case.

“By disregarding basic journalistic ethics in favor of malicious propaganda, Fox continues to play a major role in the further erosion of the bedrock principles of informed representative government,” the lawsuit claims.

Newsom has vowed to drop the lawsuit if Fox retracts its statements and provides a formal on-air apology. He stated that the misinformation could significantly damage his reputation and influence public perception.

The back-and-forth between Newsom and Trump has been tense. While they worked together on wildfire aid earlier in the year, they have also clashed over federal troop deployments in response to protests. Newsom noted the importance of clear communication during national crises.

“Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to,” said Newsom regarding Trump’s erroneous comments about their call.

In response to the lawsuit, Fox News issued a statement asserting they would defend themselves vigorously, describing Newsom’s actions as a publicity ploy aimed at suppressing free speech. They have indicated that they will challenge the lawsuit in court.

Democratic political strategists believe that Newsom’s lawsuit represents a stance against Trump’s influence, with some suggesting it could bolster his position among party supporters who seek stronger opposition to the former president.

First Amendment advocates have urged Newsom to reconsider, suggesting that his legal actions could pose a threat to press freedoms. “Lawsuits like this risk becoming a form of censorship and send a troubling message to news organizations,” said Katherine Jacobsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists.